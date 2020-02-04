Shannen Doherty Says Cancer Has Returned: 'I'm Petrified'

A tearful Shannen Doherty revealed Tuesday that her cancer has returned, and is now stage 4.

“I’m petrified,” the “Beverly Hills 90210” star told Amy Robach on “Good Morning America.” (See the clip below.)

Doherty, who also appeared on “Charmed,” received a breast cancer diagnosis in 2015 and chronicled her battle with the disease on social media. Remission followed in 2017, but Doherty got word from doctors that the cancer had returned about a year ago. “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow,” she said to Robach, herself a breast cancer survivor.

Doherty, 48, said she kept the diagnosis a secret, telling only one colleague on the “BH90210” reboot, Brian Austin Green. Green became her confidant on the set as she also had to confront the sudden death of former “90210” co-star Luke Perry while she faced her own difficult prognosis.

Doherty, married to Kurt Iswarienko since 2011, said she was going public with her condition because it was going to be revealed in court documents for a lawsuit she filed against State Farm over fire coverage. Her home sustained damage in the 2018 Woolsey fire.

“I want to control the narrative,” she said.