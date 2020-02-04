Former “Stranger Things” actor Shannon Purser, who played Barb on the critically acclaimed Netflix series, is the star of a new fragrance campaign from designer Christian Siriano ― who’s known for going beyond the typical luxury-brand status quo by dressing models of all shapes and sizes.

Purser is now the face of Midnight Silhouette, Siriano’s new fragrance. In photos shot in Paris, Purser looks stunning in a custom gown not unlike the one Siriano created for Lizzo at the Grammys last month.

Christian Siriano "Stranger Things" actor Shannon Purser said starring in Christian Siriano's fragrance campaign was "such a dream come true."

Siriano has been called “the flag bearer for diversity in fashion” ― he famously stepped up to dress comedian Leslie Jones for the “Ghostbusters” premiere in 2016 after Jones couldn’t find a designer to do it ― and so his collaboration with Purser isn’t totally surprising. In the clothing world, designers often cite small sample sizes and the cost of additional material as reasons for not using larger models in their campaigns. But in the beauty industry, clothes aren’t even part of the equation ― which means diversity should, in theory, be easier to represent.

Model Precious Lee made that point to HuffPost in 2016, during a backstage interview at a Siriano/Lane Bryant fashion show she walked in.

“Designers say the sample size is the reason you don’t see larger women in clothing campaigns,” she said. “Well, what’s the point of that for beauty? For cosmetics, for accessories, for sunglasses, shoes?”

Christian Siriano Siriano once again confirmed his commitment to inclusion with his latest campaign.

“Such a dream come true,” Purser wrote on Twitter Monday alongside photos from the campaign.

She explained in an interview with Teen Vogue what made this shoot special. “Diversity and representation can only make the world better and more beautiful,” she said. “It’s time for some variety and new perspective in beauty.”