“The fit is perfect. The material is soft. The price is great. It’s so comfortable that I forget I even have it on. I am 5’1”, 235 lbs, wear a 42DD bra and ordered a 4X and 3X. They both fit but the 4X is more comfortable.” — Kim

“The Shapermint bras are amazing! They fit me so well that I went to sleep with it and forgot I was wearing the bra. It’s comfortable, seems like it’ll last for a long time. The quality of how it’s made is fantastic. I probably buy a few more soon. Oh , but not too soon. I have to watch my spending. 😀” — Carmen M.

“Great fit, feels like it was custom made for me. I have inflammation in my ribs, which stay so sore, I had given up wearing a bra, except when I had to. Hope you have these forever!” — Dale Viola

“I absolutely love this bra! It fits perfect, feels wonderful and I love how the thick part of the bra hits all of my back fat. I’m a plus size woman and I normally wear a 46 DDD, I purchased a 4x and its perfect. Very comfortable. I’m satisfied” — Erika

“Amazing product! I was always doubtful about buying bras online. After the “Knix” brand didn’t fit and they advertise so much that it fits all kinds of women I was disappointed. I took a chance with shapemint and I’m so glad I did. I’m 7 months pregnant and it looks like this is also the kind of bra I can comfortable “pop” one out and feed a newborn. 10 out of 10” — Veronika Vegas

“I will definitely buy from you again, thank you. My first time buying a bra online I am thrilled with it. It fits perfectly. The order came faster than I expected.” — Candyce Card

“Very pleased with the fit, feel and look. I wanted a bra that was comfortable like a sports bra but also gave me some lift and shape and it didn’t disapoint. Really comfortable and no side boob bulge. Tempted to buy more.” — Hayley M.