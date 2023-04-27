Shaq Owns Up To On-Air Fart And The TNT Crew Can't Help But Lose It

Shaquille O’Neal blamed “some laxative lasagna” for a fart in a lighthearted moment during a TNT halftime show on Wednesday (You can watch Shaq describing his on-air fight below.

Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson struggled to keep it together after Shaq, who once owned up to an in-elevator fart during Super Bowl 50, quipped that he went to the bathroom “right here in my seat.”

“My boy Slice got me some laxative lasagna,” Shaq joked.

“Are you kidding me?” asked Barkley.

“Why don’t you just light a ’lil fire over there?” Smith said.

“That’s the last thing you want to do,” Johnson added.

Shaq, who remarked it was “too late” to go to the bathroom, later joked that his favorite cartoon character is “Fart Simpson” and he said he was rocking a “doo doo brown”-colored suit.

Johnson attempted to push through the show following the comments, however, the NBA analysts struggled to move beyond Shaq cutting the cheese.

″Who in America would ever sit on television and let everyone know they passed gas, other than him?” asked Smith.

“I didn’t pass gas, I farted,” O’Neal explained.