What's Hot

Justice Department Sues Tennessee Over Law That Blocks Medical Care For Trans Youth

Trump Can't Block Pence's Testimony To Jan. 6 Grand Jury: Court

Rapper MoneySign Suede Dies In California Prison Stabbing

Don Lemon Talks Of 'Surprise' Firing In First Public Appearance Since CNN Exit

Gov. Gavin Newsom Flames Sen. Ron Johnson’s Climate Crisis Spin With Just 8 Words

Howard Stern Names The 1 Thing Tucker Carlson Forgot

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera Breaks Ranks To Slam Tucker Carlson

South Korean President Stuns Biden By Singing ‘American Pie’ At State Dinner

Ari Melber Pits Ted Cruz's Words About Trump Against Him In Scathing Supercut

Hakeem Jeffries Assails GOP For Being 'Party Of Tax Cuts' In Explosive Speech

Ex-UCLA Gynecologist Sentenced In Patients Sex Abuse Case

Tinned Fish Is Having A Moment, But Is It Actually Good For You?

Sportsshaquille o'neal nba on tntinside the nba

Shaq Owns Up To On-Air Fart And The TNT Crew Can't Help But Lose It

The basketball analyst waved a piece of paper over his seat and admitted to flatulence during a TNT halftime show on Wednesday.
Ben Blanchet

Shaquille O’Neal blamed “some laxative lasagna” for a fart in a lighthearted moment during a TNT halftime show on Wednesday (You can watch Shaq describing his on-air fight below.

Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson struggled to keep it together after Shaq, who once owned up to an in-elevator fart during Super Bowl 50, quipped that he went to the bathroom “right here in my seat.”

“My boy Slice got me some laxative lasagna,” Shaq joked.

“Are you kidding me?” asked Barkley.

“Why don’t you just light a ’lil fire over there?” Smith said.

“That’s the last thing you want to do,” Johnson added.

Shaq, who remarked it was “too late” to go to the bathroom, later joked that his favorite cartoon character is “Fart Simpson” and he said he was rocking a “doo doo brown”-colored suit.

Johnson attempted to push through the show following the comments, however, the NBA analysts struggled to move beyond Shaq cutting the cheese.

″Who in America would ever sit on television and let everyone know they passed gas, other than him?” asked Smith.

“I didn’t pass gas, I farted,” O’Neal explained.

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community