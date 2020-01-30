Shaq To Donate Super Bowl Event Proceeds To Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Foundation

Retired NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal says he will donate the proceeds of his upcoming Super Bowl event to honor former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in Sunday’s helicopter crash.

O’Neal on Wednesday said he’d be “dedicating and donating” funds raised by his Shaq’s Funhouse Super Bowl Party in Miami on Friday in memory of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the other crash victims.

“Been going back and forth the past couple of days on if I should even have my event in Miami this weekend,” O’Neal wrote on Instagram. “Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his family mean to me and my family.” But Bryant, he continued, “would want us to push through and celebrate life. So lets do just that.”

O’Neal said all proceeds from his party would be donated to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation and to the families of the others who died: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.