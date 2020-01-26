Shaq Pays Tribute After Kobe Bryant's Shocking Death: 'I Love You Brother'

He won five NBA championships with the team ― and three with O’Neal specifically ― before retiring in 2016. The two had a loving, but contentious and competitive relationship with each other, trading barbs (before quickly making up) as recently as August 2019.

Countless friends, fans and former teammates also paid their respects to Bryant after news of his death spread.

“Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it,” former teammate Pau Gasol tweeted.

Jim Boeheim, head coach of Syracuse’s men’s basketball team and former assistant coach for the United States men’s national basketball team, said that he was “so fortunate to have known [Bryant] and coached him with Team USA.”

“Kobe Bryant was not only one of the greatest basketball players ever, he was also the hardest working player I’ve ever been around,” Boeheim tweeted Sunday. “Our thoughts and our prayers are with his wife, Vanessa, and the Bryant family.”