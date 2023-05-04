What's Hot

Florida Republicans Pass School Bills On Pronouns, Diversity

The Writers’ Strike Has Huge Stakes. Here’s What It Means For TV And Film — And Beyond.

This Is What Could Happen If Republicans Won’t Increase The Debt Ceiling

Jameela Jamil Slams 'Famous Feminists' For Celebrating Karl Lagerfeld At The Met Gala

Padma Lakshmi Never Stops Honoring Her Body — And We Love To See It

Thousands Of Bees Swarm Florida Highway After Truck Carrying Hives Crashes

Brazilian Police Search Ex-President Bolsonaro's Home In Fake Vaccine Cards Probe

New Utah Law Just Made Watching Porn A Whole Lot More Difficult

Republicans Fall Short Of Spilling Details On So-Called Biden 'Bribery' Scheme

'He’s Afraid': Chris Christie Taunts 'Child' Trump By Revealing His Big Fear

Jeffrey Toobin Opens Up About Masturbation 'Disaster' And What's Happened Since

Lawrence O’Donnell Dismantles The Ugly Question In Tucker Carlson’s Vile Text

SportsNFLdrowningShaquil Barrett

Shaquil Barrett's Wife Shares Heartbreaking Post After Toddler Daughter's Death

"I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close," wrote Jordanna Barrett in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
Ben Blanchet

Jordanna Barrett, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett, thanked fans for their support and acknowledged that the “world will never be the same” after her two-year-old daughter Arrayah Barrett tragically died from a drowning accident earlier this week.

The toddler had fallen into a pool at the NFL player’s home in the Tampa area on Sunday morning before later being brought to the hospital and pronounced dead, the Associated Press reported.

“Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers. Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry,” wrote Jordanna Barrett on Wednesday.

“Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada. We love you forever and ever and always. I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything. There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always.”

Barrett’s daughter was one of four kids he shared with his wife.

Arrayah Barrett had recently celebrated her 2nd birthday on April 19.

“Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl,” the NFL player wrote at the time, “So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl😘😘 #TGBTG #BIG2.”

The NFL world has shown their support for Barrett following the death of his daughter earlier this week.

Tom Brady, who recently retired from the Buccaneers after three seasons with Barrett, wrote “The Brady’s love you” on his Instagram story.

Rob Gronkowski, in an Instagram story, also wrote to Barrett: “Sending you and your family all the love and prayers.”

The Buccaneers, in a statement, wrote that they’re sending their “thoughts and prayers” to the family in the wake of the tragedy.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah,” the team wrote.

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community