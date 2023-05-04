Shaquil Barrett's Wife Shares Heartbreaking Post After Toddler Daughter's Death

Jordanna Barrett, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett, thanked fans for their support and acknowledged that the “world will never be the same” after her two-year-old daughter Arrayah Barrett tragically died from a drowning accident earlier this week.

The toddler had fallen into a pool at the NFL player’s home in the Tampa area on Sunday morning before later being brought to the hospital and pronounced dead, the Associated Press reported.

“Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers. Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry,” wrote Jordanna Barrett on Wednesday.

“Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada. We love you forever and ever and always. I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything. There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always.”

Barrett’s daughter was one of four kids he shared with his wife.

Arrayah Barrett had recently celebrated her 2nd birthday on April 19.

“Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl,” the NFL player wrote at the time, “So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl😘😘 #TGBTG #BIG2.”

The NFL world has shown their support for Barrett following the death of his daughter earlier this week.

Tom Brady, who recently retired from the Buccaneers after three seasons with Barrett, wrote “The Brady’s love you” on his Instagram story.

Rob Gronkowski, in an Instagram story, also wrote to Barrett: “Sending you and your family all the love and prayers.”

The Buccaneers, in a statement, wrote that they’re sending their “thoughts and prayers” to the family in the wake of the tragedy.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah,” the team wrote.