“Inside the NBA” on Wednesday recalled the 21st anniversary of Shaquille O’Neal’s 18-for-39 free-throw game in the 2000 NBA Finals ― and let the Hall of Famer shoot a few in the studio to redeem himself.

O’Neal sank an abysmal 52.7% of his foul shots in his career, and his weakness became more apparent when the Indiana Pacers employed the “Hack-a-Shaq” fouling strategy in Game 2.

Despite O’Neal’s 46% accuracy from the line, he scored 40 points and the Lakers still won, 111-104. They went on to take the series in six games.

But Shaq is often ribbed for his free-throw failures. Wednesday night was no different. TNT’s Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson tried to guess how many attempts it would take for Shaq to make one on a mini-hoop.

Shaq surprised them all ― and not in a good way.

Shaq went 1-8 from the line 😂



The Inside crew tried to help the Big Fella redeem his 2000 NBA Finals free throw performance. pic.twitter.com/PZy18bG4gm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 10, 2021

A frustrated Shaq resorted to a power move on one of his tormentors. But even that was a miss.

Shaq really tried to posterize Chuck 💀 pic.twitter.com/5sanWcsEIH — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 10, 2021