Shaquille O'Neal Gives Fans A Health Update In Most Shaq-tastic Way

The TNT basketball analyst got cheeky in announcing his hip replacement surgery.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Shaquille O’Neal reassured fans Monday that he was fine after hip replacement surgery, joking that he had a Brazilian butt lift. (Watch the video below.)

The TNT hoops analyst and basketball Hall of Famer shared a meme-like video from his Laker days of his butt cheeks flexing in exaggerated fashion to Adele’s “Hello.”

“To all the people who are worried and concerned,” he said. “First off, let me say thank you. And lastly no need to worry, just had to get some BBL WORK AKA #hipreplacement. Thanks and love you all. But no need to worry and yes I’m fine.”

O’Neal sparked concern when he shared a photo of himself Sunday hooked up to an IV in a hospital bed with only a shoutout to TNT colleagues but no context.

TNT host Ernie Johnson did mention on a Sunday broadcast that Shaq had a hip replaced, Sports Illustrated reported.

Good to know that Shaq has a new hip and his old sense of humor.

