Shaquille O'Neal Hits A Baseball Like He Shoots Free Throws: Awkwardly

Shaquille O’Neal, who barely made more than half of his free throws in an otherwise storied NBA career, appears to be a low-percentage baseball hitter as well. (Watch the video below.)

The former Lakers star took his hacks against pitching great Pedro Martinez in a TBS clip tweeted Wednesday by Major League Baseball. “The matchup you never knew you needed to see,” the caption read.

For O’Neal, it was the matchup he didn’t need at all.

Martinez threw what appeared to be very hittable Wiffle-type balls, but the mighty O’Neal — who in the middle of his struggle was given batting tips by host Lauren Shehadi — essentially struck out.

O’Neal kept his sense of humor about the whiffs, though.