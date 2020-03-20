Shaquille O'Neal Surprises First Graders During Their Webcam Lesson

If anyone is big enough to bridge the boundaries put in place by social distancing, it’s Shaquille O’Neal.

The former NBA great delighted Georgia first-graders ― and their parents ― when he crashed their webcam class this week, TMZ reported. (See the video below.) The state announced Monday it was shutting all public schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 7-foot-1 ex-Laker popped onto the screen as students from East Lake Elementary School in McDonough were viewing a virtual lesson from their homes.

“Is that Shaq?” the teacher asked. “Oh my goodness.”

O’Neal, who knows a class parent, basically said hello to the kids while stunned parents scrambled to take pictures as word spread that the Pro Basketball Hall of Famer was in the virtual house.

That could be the best online show-and-tell ever ― at a time when kids really need it.

“It’s hard on the students and teachers and parents, but we are doing the best that we can and making the best of the situation,” class parent Matt Still told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You never know what something small — like Shaquille O’Neal hopping on a webcam — can do for people’s spirits.”