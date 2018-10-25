If You Share A Bed With Your S.O. And A Pet, This Comic Is For You

Sharing a bed as a couple has its ups and downs. Sometimes it’s cuddly and cute; other times it’s hot, cramped and straight-up awful. And if you add a pet into the mix, things can get territorial fast.

Artist Priscila Barbosa, who created the illustration below, is no stranger to a jam-packed sleeping arrangement. She lives with ― and shares a bed with ― her partner of five years and their three cats in São Paulo, Brazil.

“We have three cats so our bed is not our bed anymore!” the artist told HuffPost. “We find ourselves squeezed into a corner of the bed because cats really think it’s theirs.”

Barbosa also enjoys illustrating women, their bodies and other feminist issues. Follow her at @priii_barbosa or visit her website to see more of her work.