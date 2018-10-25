Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
If You Share A Bed With Your S.O. And A Pet, This Comic Is For You

This hits *very* close to home.
By Kelsey Borresen
10/25/2018 03:04pm ET

Sharing a bed as a couple has its ups and downs. Sometimes it’s cuddly and cute; other times it’s hot, cramped and straight-up awful. And if you add a pet into the mix, things can get territorial fast.

Artist Priscila Barbosa, who created the illustration below, is no stranger to a jam-packed sleeping arrangement. She lives with ― and shares a bed with ― her partner of five years and their three cats in São Paulo, Brazil.

“We have three cats so our bed is not our bed anymore!” the artist told HuffPost. “We find ourselves squeezed into a corner of the bed because cats really think it’s theirs.”

Art provided by Tumblr Creatr Priscila Barbosa

Barbosa also enjoys illustrating women, their bodies and other feminist issues. Follow her at @priii_barbosa or visit her website to see more of her work.

Creatrs is a collective of Tumblr’s most talented artists. HuffPost has partnered with Tumblr — which is also owned by Oath, HuffPost’s parent company — to create an original illustrated series.

