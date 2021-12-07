This Shark Air Purifier Is $200 Off On Amazon Right Now

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
As the December holidays kick into gear, it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to prepare and clean your home if you’re having guests over. One way you can do this is by investing in a quality air purifier. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention even stated that if used correctly and in conjunction with other safety precautions, air purifiers can reduce airborne viruses. And luckily for you, the Shark HE601 air purifier is $200 off right now on Amazon.
Clear the air of particles, dust, allergens, viruses and smoke with this remote-controlled air purifier that has multiple small fans for a faster and quieter cleaning experience. It claims to capture 99.98% of dust, dander, allergens, smoke and household odors to keep your home clean and smelling fresh, and it covers an extra large cleaning area of up to 1,200 square feet.