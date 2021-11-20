Get Up To 44% Off On Shark Robot Vacuums And Air Purifiers On Amazon

Shark AI robot vacuum with XL HEPA self-empty base (31% off)

The newest Shark robot vacuum model uses powerful suction, debris-trapping HEPA filters, multi-directional sweeping and a self-cleaning brush that won't get caught or tangled with hair. This bagless robot vacuum a great hands-free option for any kind of floor type and especially for homes with pets. An AI laser navigation feature remembers rooms, detects objects in its path and meticulously cleans spaces row by row. Schedule cleans for specific areas or even the whole house through voice activation or by using the SharkClean app. You won't have to worry about emptying the charging base for up to 60 days, thanks to the extra large-capacity debris canister.