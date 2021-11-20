Shopping

Get Up To 44% Off On Shark Robot Vacuums And Air Purifiers On Amazon

Save up to $200 on some of Shark's most popular robot self-emptying vacuums and HEPA filter air purifiers, only until Dec. 4.

Left to right: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Shark-AV911S-Self-Empty-Cleaning-Compatible/dp/B08WJMN2YG?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=61968c94e4b0451e54f6c65f,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Shark&#x27;s EZ robot vacuum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61968c94e4b0451e54f6c65f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Shark-AV911S-Self-Empty-Cleaning-Compatible/dp/B08WJMN2YG?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=61968c94e4b0451e54f6c65f,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Shark's EZ robot vacuum</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QW6RBBX?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=61968c94e4b0451e54f6c65f,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Rocket corded stick vacuum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61968c94e4b0451e54f6c65f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QW6RBBX?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=61968c94e4b0451e54f6c65f,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Rocket corded stick vacuum</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QZTP239?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=61968c94e4b0451e54f6c65f,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="HE601 air purifier" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61968c94e4b0451e54f6c65f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QZTP239?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=61968c94e4b0451e54f6c65f,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">HE601 air purifier</a>.
There’s nothing quite like the feeling of a freshly cleaned floor. An even better feeling is not having to do it yourself. Shark’s self-cleaning and self-emptying robot vacuums and other products are up to 50% off at Amazon’s early Black Friday sale until Saturday, Dec. 4.

Shark and its latest cleaning technologies come highly recommended on Consumer Reports and offer thorough floor cleaning on a number of surfaces at the touch of a button. Any one of their automatic robot vacuums would make great gifts for individuals with mobility limitations, busy schedules, allergies or those who just don’t like traditional vacuums.

Continue below to look through the lists of Shark’s high-performing mops, vacuums and air purifiers to find your newest household addition and make cleaning less of a chore.

Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-emptying base (23% off)
This bagless, self-emptying robot vacuum uses powerful suction to capture and remove crumbs, dirt and pet allergens from a number of floor types thanks to the multi-surface brush that even helps capture debris from corners and edges. The vacuum intuitively returns back to its charging base, which can hold up to 30 days' worth of debris before needing to be emptied. Connect the robot vacuum to Wi-Fi and schedule cleaning times, room mapping and more from your phone or with the help of Alexa or Google Assistant.

Get it from Amazon for $299.99 (originally $389.99).
Shark HE601 air purifier with HEPA filters (44% off)
Filter and purify air in a space up to 1,200 square feet with this ultra-quiet air purifier from Shark that gives you real-time air quality updates and adjustments on its display panel. Six high-speed micro fans work to efficiently distribute airflow across the anti-allergen HEPA filters, which catch up to 99.98% of dust, dander and household odors.

Get it from Amazon for $249.99 (originally $449.95).
Shark AI Vacmop robot vacuum and mop with self-cleaning brush roll (37% off)
Vacuum and mop with one smart and self-cleaning device. The Vacmop mode smartly detects and avoids carpets and rugs when mopping, which utilizes 100 multidirectional scrubs per minute to break down difficult-to-clean messes, even in hard-to-reach areas. The ultra clean mode offers up to 30% better suction and debris removal on carpets and hard floors. Once connected to the SharkClean app, you can schedule cleaning times and program room mapping.

Get it from Amazon $299.99 (originally $476.99).
Shark Navigator lift-away upright vacuum (35% off)
This powerful multi-surface vacuum has a HEPA filter to effectively catch and trap debris and dust from all your surfaces, including upholstery. Swivel steering helps you reach tight areas and beneath furniture, and this vacuum uses a brush roll that's resistant to hair wrapping. The Navigator also lifts away from its base so you can use the included upholstery and crevices tools for more customized and precise cleaning.

Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (originally $229.99).
Shark AI robot vacuum with XL HEPA self-empty base (31% off)
The newest Shark robot vacuum model uses powerful suction, debris-trapping HEPA filters, multi-directional sweeping and a self-cleaning brush that won't get caught or tangled with hair. This bagless robot vacuum a great hands-free option for any kind of floor type and especially for homes with pets. An AI laser navigation feature remembers rooms, detects objects in its path and meticulously cleans spaces row by row. Schedule cleans for specific areas or even the whole house through voice activation or by using the SharkClean app. You won't have to worry about emptying the charging base for up to 60 days, thanks to the extra large-capacity debris canister.

Get it from Amazon for $499.99 (originally $649.99).
Shark Vertex Pro cordless stick vacuum with IQ display (30% off)
Freely maneuver and compactly store this cordless lightweight stick vacuum, which will easily reach beneath tables and chairs. The Vertex Pro is fitted with an IQ display that allows you to switch between cleaning modes and view performance. Additionally, a HEPA filter, anti-allergen seal and hypervelocity suction traps debris and dust from carpet and hardwood while the vacuum's power fins pick up larger debris by keeping contact with surfaces at all times.

Get it from Amazon for $349.99 (originally $496.47).
Shark Vacmop vacuum mop bundle with pads and solution (30% off)
Vacuum and mop hard floors with the low maintenance, battery-powered Vacmop that uses powerful suction and a disposable pad to lock away debris, messes and hair so you can stop pushing them around the floor, like with traditional mops. A no-touch disposal means you can remove and replace the absorbent pads without getting your hands dirty. This bundle comes with 12 disposable pads and cleaning solution that helps break down dirt and grime stuck to floors.

Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (originally $99.).
Shark rocket corded stick vacuum with self-cleaning brush roll (24% off)
Easily switch between deep-cleaning hard floors and carpets to using this as a handheld vacuum that precisely cleans crevices and soft surfaces like couches. The lightweight design even allows for cleaning on elevated surfaces like curtains or ceiling fans. The removable dust cup is easy to empty and LED lights fixed to the front of the vacuum help reveal difficult-to-see debris or pet hair.

Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (originally $169.99).
