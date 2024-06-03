Man Survives Shark Attack In California During Group Swim

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A man was attacked by a shark about 100 yards from shore during a group swim in southern California, local officials have said.

Beaches have been shut in the city of Del Mar in San Diego County after the attack at around 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, the city said in a press release.

The 46-year-old victim, who has not been named, was part of a group of about a dozen ocean swimmers who train regularly in Del Mar.

He was bitten on the torso, left arm and hand, and was able to get to shore with help from his fellow swimmers, CNN reported.

The man was taken by ambulance to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, the city said.

Jon Edelbrock, community services director and chief lifeguard for the city, told FOX 5 San Diego the man was in a “stable” condition, adding: “We’re very happy and feel fortunate that he’s doing well.”

Lifeguards have since closed a two-mile stretch of the beach. The waters will remain out-of-bounds until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Florida Museum of Natural History’s international shark attack file says there have been 20 unprovoked shark attacks recorded in San Diego County since 1926.