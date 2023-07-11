This Customer-Favorite Shark Vacuum Is 50% Off For Prime Day

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.
You love your pet, but that doesn’t mean you love having their hair all over your home, clothes and car. If you’ve been looking to upgrade to a new pet vacuum or otherwise anti-allergen cleaner, the Shark’s popular Navigator vacuum is 50% off for Prime Day.
As the name state, this model has a feature that literally lifts away from the base, allowing you to more easily clean smaller surfaces and furniture, as well at higher, hard-to-reach spots like ceilings and window sills.
It has an anti-allergen seal that contains a HEPA filter, that sucks up dust and allergens, letting you breathe easier in your space, a brushroll shutoff feature that lets you change seamlessly between carpets and bare hardwood floors and swivel steering letting you easily maneuver your vacuum around tight spots and furniture.
It comes with a wide upholstery tool to clean pet hair off your couches and chairs and a 12-inch crevice tool for dust and dander in smaller spots. Get one for yourself, your kid or a new pet owner in your life. You won’t regret it.
“I rescue animals and have fosters in and out all the time. I’ve spent so much money for years on all the fancy “pet vacuums”. They all get twisted with hair and ruined! Constantly cleaning out clogs.
Not this one! We can finally just get up the fur without having to worry about “if it’s gonna get messed up” it even does well with the cat litter.” — courtney ragan
“I have owned many vacuums in my 72 years, and this one blows the rest out of the water! At my age, trying to lug a heavy upright up and down my stairs was really getting difficult. The lift away feature eliminated that issue. So easy to use, and that suction!! Wow! I have never had a vacuum with such powerful suction. It cleans so much better than others I’ve had. I also love the fact that the exhaust is in the front of the machine rather than in the back. Finally, no more dust blowing out from loose connections on the vacuum thanks to the sealed system. A great machine. Get it. You won’t be sorry you did!” —Maryland Jo
“I got this vacuum because we are dealing with a flea issue and my current vacuum has bags and I needed a new vacuum that I could empty out each time. I used this vacuum once and the entire container filled up (and I had just vacuumed two days prior!!!) Set up was extremely easy, instructions are simple. Highly recommend.” — Allenks