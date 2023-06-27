“This thing is worth every single penny! My floors are luxury vinyl planking throughout my house, so I can’t attest as to how it would do on carpet, but on hard floors it does exactly what it’s supposed to do. But there’s so much more to it than that! My household consists of my two teenage daughters and I. Females typically shed a lot—we are no exception. On top of that, we have an indoor dog who, though short-haired, also sheds like crazy. I’ve had this vacuum for three months now, and it sucks up hair, dirt, glitter, whatever just like a vacuum should. Second, I’ve only had to remove the brush three times to remove something that had bound it, and even then, it was wound up on the very end of the roller and just pulled off of the end like a little cap…no cutting and unwinding like with all the other vacuum rollers I’ve ever wrestled.” — Rocky Stillwell (This review was edited for length. Read the full review.)

“This vacuum is great if you have back trouble. You don’t have to get all the way down on the floor to empty the canister. There is a button at the top of the handle that disconnects it from the base of the docking station, so you can empty it much easier than if you had to bend all the way over to pick up the robot unit. I have only had my robot for a day, but it has already learned my 1,000-square foot downstairs area. It finds its docking base very easily & it has only been stuck twice, because I underestimated its tenacity and it got past a threshold I thought would stop it. The robot goes right over thresholds, from carpet to tile and back with no problems at all. It’s slightly louder on the tile than the carpet, but it is MUCH quieter than a regular hand-operated vacuum cleaner no matter what surface it’s on.” — smartypants (This review was edited for length. Read the full review.)

“I bought this vacuum [in] November 2022 and so far I really love it. We have a few (six) pets that all shed and our home has tile and hardwood floors. The vacuum itself is a little warrior and does a really good job keeping the pet hair and desert dust under control. I run it every other day and forget about it until I go to clean out the dust bin on the dock now and then. The dust bin is proof of how much work this thing does and I’m impressed every time. I will say it has minor imperfections which I think every vacuum of this type has, such as not getting into every small nook and tight corner but overall I have nothing to complain about on suction. The floors are definitely getting cleaned up. It’s got a little noise to it, but it’s not loud or annoying. The app and home mapping seems super user friendly and straightforward. It saves me so much time and I really think the performance is well worth the money. I would say we give it heavy use and thus far, no hiccups. Honestly, [I] encourage you to buy it if you’re thinking about it.” — Amanda