“Shark Tank” is one of America’s favorite reality TV shows. It brings out many viewers’ inner entrepreneur and has 10 successful seasons under its belt (with an 11th on the horizon).

Not every "Shark Tank" pitch ends with a deal, but the innovative products that enterprising contestants create are something to remember. Regardless of whether you're a fan of the show, these markdowns on creations that almost snagged a deal — and a few that survived the tank with offers from the Sharks — are worth browsing.

Take a look below:

The inventor of these earplugs turned down a $100,000 offer from super-Shark Kevin O’Leary, but it didn’t hurt his business at all. Vibes hit more than $2 million in sales in 2017, and its product continues to grow in popularity.

These discreet earplugs do more than just muffle sound: They actually enhance sound clarity for more balanced listening. You’ll still hear every note at a live concert, but the Vibes will protect your ears from noise-induced hearing loss. They’re also washable and reusable, making them a great bang for the buck. Normally $27, they’re on sale for $19.99.

The team behind the HAVEN Mech Door Lock hit a few speed bumps during its “Shark Tank” presentation, but its inventive home safety product is still worth a look. It’s a foot-activated locking wedge that’s made from military-grade materials to keep your home safe from brawny intruders.

This lock is a stellar pick for anyone who might have trouble working their door’s standard lock or deadbolt, like people with arthritis. Normally $182, they’re on sale for $134.99.

The Sharks didn’t take the bait for Rocketbook, but that didn’t stop the company from rocketing to success after the show. Rocketbooks is a reusable notebook that lets you sync your notes from the notebook to your favorite cloud service (like Google Drive, Dropbox, iCloud and more). When you’re ready to start over, just wipe down the pages with a moist cloth — you’ll have a brand-new notebook in seconds. Normally $78, they’re on sale for $59.99.

Many “Shark Tank” ideas go down the toilet when the creators get to bargaining. However, the inventors of IllumiBowl won the night after securing a deal with O’Leary. Instead of fumbling for a light switch when you need to use the bathroom in the middle of the night, you can install IllumiBowl. Its motion-activated LED lights up your toilet for an easier, safer trip to the john. And as an added bonus: It also kills bacteria in your toilet bowl! Normally $30, they’re on sale for $22.99.

Shoe odor can wreck your favorite pair of sneakers, but a set of Zorpads inserts will keep your shoes fresh. This creation scored a $150,000 deal on “Shark Tank” thanks to investors Charles Barkley and Lori Grenier.

The Zorpads use NASA-tested technology to suck up bad odors and keep your shoes in tip-top condition. They’re mess-free, carbon cloth pads that fit in almost any shoe, and they last for a full 60 wears. Normally $25, they’re on sale for $19.99.

