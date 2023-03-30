Walmart

Shark Freestyle Pro cordless vacuum (35% off)

For a cleaning appliance you can literally take anywhere, this cordless vacuum is the perfect choice. Its portable design makes it ideal for cleaning every room in your house and even your car. It has a brush roll that can clean pet hair and other debris on both carpet and hard floors and a low-profile nozzle for getting under furniture. It also has a precision charger that doubles as a storage stand and charges to full battery in four hours.