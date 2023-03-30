If your floors have seen better days, it’s probably time for a deep cleaning session. But before you go breaking out your trusty broom or slightly yucky mop, consider taking advantage of the major sale on Shark appliances happening at Walmart right now, including vacuums and mops.
While supplies last, you can get up to $300 off select items like the Shark IQ Robot vacuum and the Shark steam mop. And if you’re looking for a non-cleaning upgrade to add to your beauty routine, you’ll be glad to know the Shark HyperAIR blow dryer is on sale right now, too, for 16% off. Check out all of these Shark deals and more below.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.