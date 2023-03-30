ShoppinghomeCleaningvacuums

Shark Vacuums and Appliances Are Up To $300 Off At Walmart Right Now

Don’t miss these deals for the popular Vertex stick and IQ Robot vacuum cleaners, among other bestsellers.

If your floors have seen better days, it’s probably time for a deep cleaning session. But before you go breaking out your trusty broom or slightly yucky mop, consider taking advantage of the major sale on Shark appliances happening at Walmart right now, including vacuums and mops.

While supplies last, you can get up to $300 off select items like the Shark IQ Robot vacuum and the Shark steam mop. And if you’re looking for a non-cleaning upgrade to add to your beauty routine, you’ll be glad to know the Shark HyperAIR blow dryer is on sale right now, too, for 16% off. Check out all of these Shark deals and more below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Shark steam mop hard floor cleaner (20% off)
If you didn't think you could get your floors clean with just water, allow us to introduce you to Shark's steam mop. It's lightweight, easily reaches tough corners and narrow spaces, and heats up water in its XL removable water tank in a mere 30 seconds to clean and sanitize hard floors.
$39 at Walmart (originally $59)
2
Walmart
Shark Freestyle Pro cordless vacuum (35% off)
For a cleaning appliance you can literally take anywhere, this cordless vacuum is the perfect choice. Its portable design makes it ideal for cleaning every room in your house and even your car. It has a brush roll that can clean pet hair and other debris on both carpet and hard floors and a low-profile nozzle for getting under furniture. It also has a precision charger that doubles as a storage stand and charges to full battery in four hours.
$63.99 at Walmart (originally $99)
3
Walmart
Shark VACMOP cordless hard floor vacuum mop (18% off)
This mop uses powerful suction to pick up stubborn debris and a disposable mopping pad that you don't even have to touch after it gets dirty, thanks to the one-click release feature. The vacuum mop also has bright LED headlights so you can see in dim environments.
$48 at Walmart (originally $59)
4
Walmart
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL multisurface vacuum (14% off)
This powerful multi-surface vacuum has a HEPA filter to effectively catch and trap debris and dust from all your surfaces, including upholstery. Swivel steering helps you reach tight areas and beneath furniture, and the brush roll is resistant to hair-wrapping. The Navigator also lifts away from its base so you can use the included upholstery and crevices tools for more customized and precise cleaning.
$83 at Walmart (originally $97)
5
Walmart
Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum with DuoClean (43% off)
Freely maneuver and compactly store this cordless lightweight stick vacuum, which will easily reach beneath tables and chairs. An anti-allergen seal, self-cleaning brushroll and hypervelocity suction traps debris and dust from carpet and hard floors while the vacuum's power fins pick up larger debris by keeping contact with surfaces at all times.
$199 at Walmart (originally $349)
6
Walmart
Shark HyperAIR blow dryer (16% off)
The HyperAir blow dryer offers super-fast drying power, heat control settings and a cool shot feature. It also comes with a concentrator attachment.
$149 at Walmart (originally $179)
7
Walmart
Shark IQ Robot vacuum (50% off)
The self-emptying base holds up to 30 days’ worth of debris and is completely bagless, which means no more repurchasing and replacing wasteful vacuum bags. This programmable vacuum will give your floors, rugs and carpets a deep clean with its powerful suction filter and self-cleaning brush roll that won’t get stuck and tangled with hair. It even returns itself to the charging dock when it needs to be recharged, and will resume cleaning at the last place it left off.
$299 at Walmart (originally $599.99)
