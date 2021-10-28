Get Up To 47% On Shark Vacuums, Today Only On Amazon

Cleaning your floors can be a constant battle, especially if you have a clumsy and outdated vacuum. Shark is offering massive savings on some of their most well-loved vacuums to make cleaning your floors a battle you can easily win. Find options perfect for pet lovers, allergy sufferers and those who just don’t really even want to think about vacuuming at all. Don’t wait to get sparkling and dust-free floors and carpets, because this sale is for one day only.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Advertisement

The Shark IQ robot XL vacuum

Forget about vacuuming for up to a month with Shark’s smartest robot vacuum yet. The self-emptying base holds up 30 days’ worth of debris and is completely bagless, which means no more repurchasing and replacing wasteful vacuum bags. This programmable vacuum will give your floors, rugs and carpets a deep clean with its powerful suction filter and a self-cleaning brush roll that won’t get stuck and tangled with hair. The vacuum returns itself to the charging dock when it needs to be recharged, and will resume cleaning at the last place it left off. You can voice command your Shark IQ robot to floor map your home, navigate specific rooms and even schedule regular cleanings for the most effortless vacuum experience you have ever had.

The Shark anti-allergen lightweight cordless stick vacuum

Advertisement

This lightweight cordless stick vac is perfect for pet owners and makes cleaning hard-to-reach areas an absolute breeze. The streamlined design, precision handheld feature and PowerFins technology make this one of Shark’s most versatile and easy-to-maneuver vacuum options. Additionally, the hypervelocity-accelerated suction power and complete seal technology promises that dust, allergens and dander are safely trapped so you won’t breathe them in.

The Shark navigator lift-away upright vacuum

Get the most debris capacity among these sale items from this HEPA-filtered vacuum with a bagless, lift-away canister for an easy clean. Switch easily between hard floors, laminate and carpeting with an adjustable brush roll and deep-clean settings. This Shark Navigator vacuum is also a great choice for dust- and allergy-sensitive people due to its anti-allergen and complete seal technology, which effectively traps up 99.9% of small particles.