“I rescue animals and have fosters in and out all the time. I’ve spent so much money for years on all the fancy “pet vacuums”. They all get twisted with hair and ruined! Constantly cleaning out clogs.

Not this one! We can finally just get up the fur without having to worry about “if it’s gonna get messed up” it even does well with the cat litter.” — courtney ragan

“I have owned many vacuums in my 72 years, and this one blows the rest out of the water! At my age, trying to lug a heavy upright up and down my stairs was really getting difficult. The lift away feature eliminated that issue. So easy to use, and that suction!! Wow! I have never had a vacuum with such powerful suction. It cleans so much better than others I’ve had. I also love the fact that the exhaust is in the front of the machine rather than in the back. Finally, no more dust blowing out from loose connections on the vacuum thanks to the sealed system. A great machine. Get it. You won’t be sorry you did!” —Maryland Jo

“I got this vacuum because we are dealing with a flea issue and my current vacuum has bags and I needed a new vacuum that I could empty out each time. I used this vacuum once and the entire container filled up (and I had just vacuumed two days prior!!!) Set up was extremely easy, instructions are simple. Highly recommend.” — Allenks