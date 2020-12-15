“The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne said Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized for treatment.
Osbourne, a former “America’s Got Talent” judge and reality show star with husband Ozzy Osbourne, said she is recovering.
“I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus,” she wrote on Instagram.
“Everyone please stay safe and healthy,” Osbourne, 68, added.
Osbourne is the second host on the show to disclose a COVID-19 diagnosis within a week.
Carrie Ann Inaba revealed from home Thursday that she had the virus and was battling fever, cough and aches.
“The Talk” episode that day was the daytime chat show’s final scheduled production day of 2020, People reported. Pretaped episodes are airing this week, and “The Talk” is on hiatus until Jan. 4.
- Which airlines are blocking out middle seats for holiday travel?
- How does the coronavirus spread differently than the flu?
- Can you close your COVID “bubble” without losing friends forever?
- Is it safe to see grandparents over the holidays?
- How can you help a friend with anxiety when you’re also struggling?
As COVID-19 cases rise, it’s more important than ever to remain connected and informed. Join the HuffPost community today. (It’s free!)