“The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne said Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized for treatment.

Osbourne, a former “America’s Got Talent” judge and reality show star with husband Ozzy Osbourne, said she is recovering.

“I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus,” she wrote on Instagram.