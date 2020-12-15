CORONAVIRUS

Sharon Osbourne Says She Has COVID-19 And Was Hospitalized

"The Talk" personality's announcement follows co-host Carrie Ann Inaba's coronavirus diagnosis.

The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne said Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized for treatment.

Osbourne, a former “America’s Got Talent” judge and reality show star with husband Ozzy Osbourne, said she is recovering.

“I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus,” she wrote on Instagram. 

“Everyone please stay safe and healthy,” Osbourne, 68, added.

Osbourne is the second host on the show to disclose a COVID-19 diagnosis within a week.

Carrie Ann Inaba revealed from home Thursday that she had the virus and was battling fever, cough and aches.

“The Talk” episode that day was the daytime chat show’s final scheduled production day of 2020, People reported. Pretaped episodes are airing this week, and “The Talk” is on hiatus until Jan. 4.

 
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

As COVID-19 cases rise, it’s more important than ever to remain connected and informed. Join the HuffPost community today. (It’s free!)

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Coronavirus COVID-19 Sharon Osbourne The Talk Talk Show Carrie Ann Inaba