Sharon Osbourne Says She Fired Assistant After He Saved Her Dogs During A House Fire

“The Talk” host Sharon Osbourne told a bonkers but apparently true anecdote on a British game show about firing an assistant after he saved her dogs during a house fire.

The reason for the pink slip? Looking back on the incident ― in which Osbourne says she took an oxygen mask off the man’s face, put it on a dog and ordered him back into the building to retrieve paintings ― the employee just didn’t find the whole thing very funny.

In a segment from “Would I Lie To You,” where panelists try to guess if a celebrity’s story is real, Osbourne said that she and rocker husband Ozzy Osbourne were burning a Christmas candle they’d received as a gift. After they went to bed, a fire broke out. Ozzy tried to put out the flames, Sharon said, but only succeeded in getting some on himself.

She and her husband made it to safety, and then Sharon summoned the staffer. She ordered him into the burning house to find their dogs and retrieve some art, and became annoyed when the worker hemmed and hawed. Ultimately, he did save the dogs, and firefighters arrived on the scene ― but Sharon grew peeved when she saw one of them giving the assistant oxygen.

“How very dare you!” she remembered telling the employee. “You work here and you get more paintings out right now ... I took the mask and I put it on my dog.”

Osbourne said she and her husband later laughed about the blaze, but the assistant saw no comedic value in what he believed might be potential lung damage.

Watch above to learn of the jaw-dropping way in which she canned the staffer.

The segment was posted to YouTube on Dec. 26, and many commenters were not amused, calling Osbourne’s story “appalling” and “disgusting.” Panelist Liz Bonnin, a presenter for nature shows, was among those who guessed Osbourne’s story was true ― but she appeared uncomfortable at times as Osbourne told her tale.

