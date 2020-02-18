Sharon Osbourne Looks Like A Different Person After Dramatic Hair Transformation

Sharon Osbourne has embraced her gray.

Thanks to celebrity colorist Jack Martin, “The Talk” co-host is now sporting white hair instead of the signature burgundy tresses she’s had for years.

Martin shared a photo of Osbourne’s fresh new look on Instagram Tuesday.

“Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years,” Martin wrote in the caption of his post. “She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation [a] long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster.”

According to Martin, Osbourne had grown “very tired” of dyeing her hair once a week but felt “obligated” to do so since she works on television.

“It took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore,” he added.

According to his Instagram account, Martin was also responsible for Jane Fonda’s vibrant white hue at this year’s Academy Awards.

Martin said it took him seven hours to transform Fonda’s hair from a “tired warm golden blonde” to her “goal color,” which he described as “a silver icy blonde to surprise everyone” at the award show.