Sharon Osbourne says her husband Ozzy Osbourne is concerned about her weight loss from taking Ozempic.
While appearing on “Good Morning Britain” on Friday, Sharon, 71, revealed that the “Straight to Hell” rockstar, 74, “doesn’t like” her thinner physique and is alarmed over the potential side effects of the drug.
“He’s scared that something is going to happen to me,” Sharon said. “He says, ‘You’ve got skinny then something else is going to happen.’ He’s always thinking about the downside — that it’s too good to be true.”
Ozempic, an injection drug that helps people with diabetes manage their blood sugar levels, has been like a fire storm sweeping through Hollywood, with celebrities such as Amy Schumer and Tracy Morgan admitting to taking the drug as an appetite suppressant to shed pounds.
With the drug’s misuse on the rise, medical professionals have been very candid about Ozempic’s side effects, including nausea, constipation and vomiting.
The former “The Talk” host said that being “fed up” with her fluctuating weight led her to start taking Ozempic.
“I thought, ‘I’ve tried everything, so I thought I might as well try it,’” she recalled.
Despite her husband’s uneasiness about the drug’s side effects, she says the medication has led to results for her.
“I mean, look, it does what it says on the packet. It absolutely does,” the TV personality shared.
Sharon went on to admit she’s “scared” for the youth who might consider taking the popular medication as a quick fix without understanding the consequences.
“It’s easy to say, ‘This is it. I can eat what I want and keep taking this injection,’” she noted. “I think it needs to be in the hands of older people that totally understand that there can be side effects to this.”
She added: “I don’t want young girls [to take it] because the world we live in today, everyone wants to be skinny.”
Sharon said that she “could do with putting on a few pounds” since taking Ozempic, but explained that her body has not been “listening” to her and is “staying where it is” in terms of weight.
Speaking with the Daily Mail, Sharon noted that despite not taking the drug anymore she now weighs less than 100 pounds and “can’t afford to lose any more.”
The British American star, who began using Ozempic in December of last year, added: “I want to [gain weight], because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 pounds and I don’t want to be. Be careful what you wish for.’”