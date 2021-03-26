Sharon Osbourne No Longer On 'The Talk'

Although Osbourne accused producers of setting her up as a “sacrificial lamb” by giving her fellow panelists a hot-button topic without advance notice, the network said it “did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”

Still, the network acknowledged that “it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.”

CBS said it plans to coordinate workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew.

“Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers,” its statement read.

Despite Osbourne’s claims she’s never been racist, journalist Yashar Ali reported that Osbourne had a record of insulting former co-hosts Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert on the basis of their race or sexual orientation.