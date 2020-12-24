Sharon Osbourne's Homecoming Photo After COVID-19 Is Endearingly Goofy

A recovered Sharon Osbourne came home for Christmas after her bout with COVID-19 to one adorable sight: husband Ozzy Osbourne lounging on the couch with several super-cute dogs.

“Got the ok to go home after two negative test results and look at the joy waiting or me!” Osbourne, 68, wrote with the Wednesday Instagram pic of her rocker husband, 72, and the pooches.

“The Talk” host also wished fans “the happiest of holidays.”

Osbourne announced last week that she was briefly hospitalized for the coronavirus and was recuperating “at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus.”

Osbourne’s “Talk” co-host Carrie Ann Inaba revealed days earlier that she had the virus.

