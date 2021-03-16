Leah Remini: Sharon Osbourne Called Her ‘Talk’ Co-Hosts Offensive Slurs

The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host.

For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name.

Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment.

She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.