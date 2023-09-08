LOADING ERROR LOADING

TV personality Sharon Osbourne on Thursday named Ashton Kutcher as the rudest celebrity, calling him a “dastardly little thing.” (Watch the video below.)

Osbourne, the former reality star and wife of rocker Ozzy, made the revelation in a game of “Stir the Pot” on E! News.

Randomly ladling the question out of a plastic pot, Osbourne read it aloud: “Name the rudest celebrity you’ve ever met.”

She turned to daughter Kelly Osbourne for brief counsel. “The guy that’s married to an actress and he used to do “That ’70s Show.””

“Ashton Kutcher?” Kelly asked.

Sharon answered in the affirmative. “Oh rude, rude, rude, rude little boy,” she said.

“Really?” Kelly inquired.

“Yes, dastardly little thing,” her mother replied.

Sharon Osbourne wasn’t given a chance to elaborate, but Entertainment Weekly reported that she has called out the “Cheaper by the Dozen” star previously over a guest appearance when Osbourne co-hosted “The Talk.”

“I didn’t get on with one guy, that Ashton Kutcher,” she said on “Larry King Now” in 2018, per EW. “Didn’t get on with him at all.” Osbourne took umbrage at his “bad attitude” for misremembering her name, EW wrote.