Sharon Osbourne Shares Her Unfiltered Thoughts On A Few Celebrities, And It’s Brutal

The reality star called one very famous woman “the C-word.”
Elyse Wanshel
Whatever Sharon Osbourne is getting paid to appear on the U.K. version of “Celebrity Big Brother,” she certainly deserves it.

It’s rumored that Osbourne is earning 100,000 pounds ($128,000) a day for her guest stint on the British reality show. And although reps for Osbourne have denied that amount, she’s giving viewers exactly what they want with some unbridled trash talk about fellow celebrities.

In preview clips that are getting attention after being posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, Osbourne offers her unfiltered thoughts on James Corden, Anna Wintour and Ellen DeGeneres — and she does not hold back.

From left: Sharon Osbourne, TV personality James Corden and actor Sam Richardson take a selfie on “The Late Late Show” in 2019.
The videos feature Osbourne talking to her close friend Louis Walsh, an Irish music mogul she worked with on the U.K. series “The X Factor.” In one clip, Walsh seems to be complaining about celebrities who name-drop too often, prompting Osbourne to say: “You know who does that? James Corden. He does that all the time.”

Osbourne continues: “I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes.’ And he goes, ‘Yes, Stella McCartney.’ Uh, I’m like: ‘I didn’t ask you who made them. I just said I like your shoes.’ But he constantly, constantly throws out names.”

The reality star then goes on to make fun of Corden’s hustle when he first moved from the U.K. to the U.S.

“When he got to America, he was, you know, played the LA game really well,” she said.

“Kissing all the right people. Anna Wintour, mwah, mwah,” Walsh interjects, mentioning the Vogue editor-in-chief.

“Oh, she loves [Corden],” Osbourne says. “But who loves Anna Wintour? … I think she’s the C-word.”

“Yes, she is,” Walsh agrees. He then asks, “And Ellen DeGeneres?”

Osbourne pals around with then-TV host Ellen DeGeneres at the 2012 People's Choice Awards.
In response to DeGeneres’ name, Osbourne simply makes a vomiting noise, which pretty much sums up her opinion of the comedian and former talk show host.

Although the clip is highly entertaining, Osbourne did not break any new ground by criticizing these celebrities.

Wintour is widely thought to be the inspiration for Meryl Streep’s icy character Miranda Priestly in the 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Corden has received a lot backlash for culturally insensitive bits on his former TV show, and for accusations of generally being an all-around jerk.

DeGeneres went from a beloved talk show host to the target of ire in 2020, after people who worked on her program told BuzzFeed News that it was a “toxic” workplace.

Plus, there are plenty of things you could criticize Osbourne for — like, ya know, she married a guy who bit the head off a bat. But whatevs.

