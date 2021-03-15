“The Talk” on CBS is taking a “hiatus” after a blowout involving co-host Sharon Osbourne’s emotional defense of Piers Morgan in the Meghan Markle scandal.

During Wednesday’s episode, Osbourne testily defended Morgan’s attack on Markle after the Duchess of Sussex raised disturbing accusations of racism in the British royal family during a bombshell interview last week with Oprah Winfrey.

Osbourne lashed out at co-host Sheryl Underwood, who is Black, complaining that she felt as though she was “about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend [Morgan] who many people think is a racist and that makes me a racist. How can I be racist about anybody or anything in my life?” she asked.

So far, the program is only shutting down Monday and Tuesday during an ongoing “review” of the episode.

“We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace,” CBS said in a statement first reported by Deadline. “All matters related to the Wednesday episode of ‘The Talk’ are currently under internal review.”

Morgan shrugged off Markle’s shocking revelation last week that there were conversations by an unnamed member of the royal family about how “dark” her son’s skin would be.

Morgan also coldly dismissed Markle as a liar after she revealed that she was so miserable in the family that she contemplated suicide. He called the interview a “load of bilge, and a “two-hour trash-athon.”

“I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says,” he commented. “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she’s fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible.”

Underwood, who remained calm throughout the confrontation with Osbourne on “The Talk,” pointed out that her defense of Morgan appeared to provide a “safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.”

Osbourne later tweeted an apology to “anyone of color that I offended,” saying that she “panicked” and became “defensive.”

She added: “I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the Black community & I have deep respect & love for the Black community.”

Morgan has left his long-running gig on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” after storming off the set Tuesday when he was criticized by a co-host over his comments about Markle.