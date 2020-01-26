ROBYN BECK via Getty Images Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne present the award for Best Rap/Sung Performance during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

And the award for most unexpectedly hilarious Grammys moment goes to ... Sharon Osbourne.

The talk show host and her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, stopped by the 62nd annual ceremony on Sunday night to somewhat confusingly present the trophy for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

While the their appearance was welcomed by the crowd, especially in light of the singer recently opening up about his Parkinson’s diagnosis, fans watching along at home were understandably puzzled to see them onstage.

Given the couple’s rock music pedigree, maybe a different category would’ve been a better fit, but “The Talk” host charged ahead, butchering the names of rap stars like DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Lil Nas X and more.

Sharon Osbourne does an inspired job reading the #GRAMMYs nominees for Best Rap/Sung Performance pic.twitter.com/VJcU6MoyCu — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

DJ Khaled went on to win the award for his collaboration with the late rapper Nipsey Hussle and John Legend on the track “Higher” off his album “Father of Asahd.”

But Sharon Osbourne’s pronunciation of the song names and the artists in the category quic kly won the internet’s favor, with many fans poking fun at her on social media.

ya’ll gotta have Sharon Osbourne host the BET Awards I’m CRINE — Terron Moore (@Terr) January 27, 2020

Sharon Osbourne reading off the Rap/Sung nominees is actually lifting my spirit. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 27, 2020

I will never forgive the Grammy’s for having Sharon Osbourne get up on this stage and say “drip too hard”. 😭 — Zé Taylor (@FATHERBONNET) January 27, 2020

You would think with the amount of times DJ Khaled announces himself, Sharon Osbourne would know how to say his name #GRAMMYs — Marcus Jones (@marcus_jones) January 27, 2020

Sharon Osbourne is only allowed to say rappers name from here on out — Nick Lehmann (@NickStopTalking) January 27, 2020

Sharon Osbourne must announce alllll the nominations from here on out #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/9tZ5G6ybJE — EdwardBoutique (@Edwardboutique) January 27, 2020

Sharon Osbourne is having the time of her life announcing names she's never heard in her life #GRAMMYs — HUGH! McIntyre (@PopBangHugh) January 27, 2020

sharon osbourne reading the nominees for this category #GRAMMYs



pic.twitter.com/H69C2HXrEn — A.J. (@ajhisnandez) January 27, 2020

The couple appeared on “Good Morning America” with their children, Kelly and Jack, earlier this week to talk about how their lives has changed since Ozzy Osbourne’s diagnosis.

“I’m no good with secrets,” Ozzy Osbourne told Robin Roberts in an interview that aired Tuesday. “I cannot walk around with it anymore, ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

But Ozzy promised fans he’s not “going to go anywhere yet,” and hopes to tour the world again soon.