Sharon Stone Did Not Take Kindly To Bumble's Quip After Unblocking Her From App

This dating app certainly made a bumble of the situation with Sharon Stone.

The 61-year-old actor was not impressed with Bumble’s attempt at humor when it reinstated her account after she was mistakenly removed from the dating platform.

The app responded swiftly after Stone posted on Twitter and Instagram that she had been blocked from the app because “some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!”

There can only be one 👑 Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!) — Bumble (@bumble) December 30, 2019

“Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true,” Bumble tweeted in response to Stone’s complaint. “We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!).

Stone, who has spoken in the past about how that leg-crossing scene in “Basic Instinct” had affected her dignity, did not take too kindly to the reference.

Dear Bumble, you are confusing my honesty with your fantasy. This is a disservice to the men and women who partake in @bumble. I am Sharon, I am a woman. Thank you.♥️https://t.co/C1FlN2PsDX — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 31, 2019

“Dear Bumble, you are confusing my honesty with your fantasy,” she wrote, adding that its actions were “a disservice to the men and women who partake” in the app. “I am Sharon. I am a woman. Thank you,” she wrote, adding a link to her speech when she received the GQ Woman of the Year award in November 2019.

In that speech, she made a powerful statement about women’s sexuality and acknowledged that her dignity had been “hard won” after the flashing scene in the 1992 film.

“We have every right to be powerful in whatever form of sexuality we choose to have, and no one is allowed to take that away from you,” she said.

It seems Stone doesn’t even need the app to get a date ― Marvel actor Simu Liu tweeted at the star after her complaint.

“Hey, I don’t have bumble but uh... what are you doing like six months from now?” he asked.

Stone was married to journalist Phil Bronstein, but they split in 2004.