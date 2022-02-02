Sharon Stone Scorches Joe Rogan With A Damning Disclaimer For His Podcast

Actor Sharon Stone suggested another disclaimer that Joe Rogan should add to his hugely popular podcast, following rising controversy over his show’s misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.

“He should put a disclaimer that he’s an asshole and that his behavior is dangerous,” Stone told TMZ on Tuesday. “COVID is not an opinion-based situation,” she added, accusing Rogan of “risking people’s lives with his idiocy.”

“Infectious diseases are science and they are fact-based situations, so the pretense that these are opinions is dangerous and his behavior is dangerous,” added the “Basic Instinct” star, known off screen for her humanitarian work against AIDS.

Stone’s “adopted grandmother” Eileen Mitzman died after contracting the coronavirus. The actor’s sister meanwhile was hospitalized.

Last week, rock icon Neil Young, followed by Joni Mitchell and other high-profile artists, pulled their music from Spotify — which hosts Rogan’s show — in protest of the misinformation frequently peddled by his guests. Stone backed the move:

I’m w @Neilyoung cancel my @Spotify accounts in the name of Truth❣️ — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 28, 2022

Amid mounting scrutiny, Rogan on Sunday offered an apology of sorts for any offense caused by his show. Spotify said it would add a content advisory to his podcasts talking about the pandemic.

