Sharon Stone On Sister's Coronavirus: 'One Of You Non-Mask Wearers Did This'

Actor Sharon Stone’s immune-compromised sister is sick with the coronavirus, and she called out those who refuse to wear a mask in public as the reason.

Kelly Stone has lupus and the only place she’s been during the pandemic is the pharmacy to pick up her medication. Now, the “Basic Instinct” actor said her sister is fighting for her life with the COVID-19 infection, as is her husband, Bruce Singer.

“This is her hospital room,” Stone wrote on Instagram, sharing an image. “One of you Non-Mask wearers did this.”

Kelly Stone wrote on her Instagram page that she and Singer left for Montana on March 13 to shelter during the pandemic.

“No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human,” she wrote. “Now fighting for a breath. You don’t want covid.”

Kelly Stone also posted a series of videos from her hospital room, where she is on oxygen, to show what she is struggling with and to urge more people wear masks.

“You never ever want to feel like this,” she said, struggling to speak and on the verge of tears. “I promise you.”

In her own video, Sharon Stone said the virus had taken a heavy toll on her family.

“My grandmother died of COVID and my godmother died of COVID,” she said. “My sister and her husband are fighting for their lives and my sister is not doing well.”

She also decried the politics of the situation and blasted the state of Montana in particular for poor testing:

“The only thing that’s gonna change this is if you vote, and if you vote for [Joe] Biden and if you vote for Kamala Harris,” she said. “And the reason that’s going to happen is because with women in power, we will fight for our families. We will fight for people to live. And we will fight for people to get tested.”

Stone said the nations that have done best against the pandemic were the ones with women in leadership roles.

“Please vote,” she pleaded. “And please, whatever you do, don’t vote for a killer.”

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!