Sharon Stone Announces Death Of Baby Nephew After 'Total Organ Failure'

Sharon Stone announced Monday that her infant nephew and godson, River Stone, had died a little more than a week before his first birthday.

“River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021,” the “Basic Instinct” actor wrote alongside a video tribute set to the song “Tears in Heaven” by Eric Clapton.

Several days earlier, Stone, 63, had posted an image of River intubated, revealing that he’d been found in his crib with “total organ failure.”

“Please pray for him. We need a miracle,” she wrote.

River is the son of Stone’s younger brother, Patrick Stone, and his wife Tasha Stone, who wrote about River’s health on Facebook last week. She said he’d been flown to the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and was in a coma.

“Every single second of this is literally killing me. I just want my sweet sweet boy back. The doctor said if he does pull through he will never be the same,” she wrote.

She shared the same video tribute Monday as her sister-in-law alongside a heartbreaking message.

“God needed River in Heaven. I can’t say more than I needed him here on Earth because my heart is shattered into a million pieces,” she wrote. “My days will never be the same and I have no idea how I am supposed to live my life without the sweetest boy in the universe. I am crushed. River William Stone you were loved beyond measure. Leaving your hospital room today was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. I will ALWAYS love you my sweet baby boy.”

Stone is mom to three sons: Quinn, 15, Laird, 16, and Roan, 21. She had posted about her nephew several times in the past, including last September about a week after he was born. “Look who’s going home,” she wrote at the time.