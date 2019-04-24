Nursing Home Employee Recorded Sex Tape With 78-Year-Old Man She Scammed: Police

A nursing home employee in Wisconsin is facing six felony charges after she allegedly recorded a sex tape with a 78-year-old man she was scamming.

Police in New Berlin arrested 25-year-old Shatarra Rodgers on April 16 and charged her with three separate counts of identity theft for financial gain, one count theft of movable property, and capturing an intimate representation without consent, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Rodgers’ relationship with the victim began in late 2018 when the man’s wife was living at an assisted living facility that employed the accused.

After the woman died, the friendship continued and the man admitted he occasionally gave Rodgers money for gas and food, according to local station WITI TV.

Eventually, the victim noticed large amounts of money were being drawn from his account and confronted Rodgers about it.

According to a criminal complaint, Rodgers justified one $900 check by saying, “I needed it.”

When the victim demanded she return the money, Rodgers allegedly gave him something else: A video she had recorded of the man performing oral sex on her.

After that video revelation, the man notified police, who investigated the recording as well as various suspicious banking transactions, including a $130 fee to pay for a bail bond on an outstanding warrant Rodger received for pending, unrelated felony charges, according to the New York Post.

Police said after Rodgers was arrested, she admitted using the victim’s money to pay rent and student loans, but claimed he had previously authorized her to use his checks, according to the Journal-Sentinel.