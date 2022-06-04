Shatterproof Outdoor Drinkware, For Klutzes And Kids Alike

Al fresco dining is one of our favorite warm weather traditions, but eating and drinking outside comes with its own unique set of challenges. A particularly strong wind or an overeager dog tail can send your glassware flying, and no one wants to clean up broken glass. This is where shatterproof drinkware comes in handy.

Typically made of plastic, shatterproof drinkware comes in a variety of sizes, shapes and colors. They’re reusable and often dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is a breeze. Plus, since they aren’t glass, kids at the table can drink from the same types of tumblers as the adults.

Here are eight products from Walmart that are perfect for your outdoor dining adventures.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.