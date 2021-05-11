2 NYC Mayoral Candidates Stumble During Quiz About Housing Prices In The City

Shaun Donovan and Ray McGuire, two candidates in the race for New York City mayor, drastically underestimated the median price of homes in Brooklyn during interviews with The New York Times editorial board published Tuesday.

The actual median home price in Brooklyn is around $900,000, according to real estate appraisers.

The incorrect responses have spurred criticism that neither man knows enough about the lives of everyday people to lead the nation’s most populated city, especially since rising housing costs have created a crisis for low- and middle-class residents. (People also mocked Donovan’s explanation for his incorrect answer ― that he “misinterpreted the question.”)

Erik McGregor via Getty Images Tenants and housing activists dropped banners from their buildings and organized a march in the streets of Bushwick, Brooklyn, last year to demand the city cancel rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Yang, a tech industry businessman also vying for the nomination, was criticized in February when he made an out-of-touch comment about his family moving away from New York City during the pandemic.

“Can you imagine trying to have two kids on virtual school in a two-bedroom apartment, and then trying to do work yourself?” Yang said in an interview at the time. Many families in the city live in cramped housing, often sharing small apartments with several family members.

Yang, however, correctly answered the editorial board’s question about the median housing price in Brooklyn.

The Democratic primary began with a crowded field, but fewer than 10 candidates now have a viable shot at winning.