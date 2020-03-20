'Shaun Of The Dead' Stars Update Zombie Survival Advice For Coronavirus

Actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have revised their plan from the 2004 cult classic film “Shaun of the Dead.” But instead of dealing with zombies, the new plan is for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In the horror-comedy flick, Pegg (who plays Shaun) and Frost (Ed) defy government warnings to stay inside when the zombies take over. The pair decide to embark on a journey to rescue their loved ones from the undead and reach their favorite pub, the Winchester, where they can “have a nice, cold pint and wait for all this to blow over.”

Here’s the original:

The new version suggests a much more cautious approach. In other words, listen to the warnings and definitely don’t go to the Winchester.

“If you can, stay at home, have a cup of tea and wait for all this to blow over,” Pegg said in the clip. “Above all, don’t be a twat about things. We’re all in this together. Don’t be selfish, look after each other, give someone a call if you think they might be lonely.”

Check it out below: