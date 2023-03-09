What's Hot

U.S. News arrestshawn kemp

Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting

The former Seattle Sonics player was reportedly arrested in connection with a shooting in Tacoma, Washington.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Shawn Kemp reportedly has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington.
Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Former Seattle Sonics star Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, according to local reports.

Kemp, 53, was booked into jail just before 6 p.m., according to the Pierce County Corrections booking website. He was arrested by the Tacoma Police Department in Pierce County.

In a news alert, the Tacoma Police Department said it had arrested a 53-year-old male after a drive-by shooting that began with an altercation just before 2 p.m. in a parking lot near the Tacoma Mall. The fight between the occupants of two cars led to shots being fired; one car fled and a gun was recovered, police said. No injuries were reported.

A six-time NBA All-Star known for his dunks, Kemp made his NBA debut in 1989 at 20 years old. He retired in 2003 after having played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Orlando Magic.

Kemp opened a cannabis dispensary called Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood in 2020, according to The Seattle Times. He opened a second location in the SoDo (south of downtown) neighborhood earlier this month.

