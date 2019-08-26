Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Do The Absolute Most With Steamy VMAs Performance

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello brought their PDA-packed love affair to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, whether we liked it or not, with a steamy performance of their hit duet “Señorita.”

The singers, who’ve been spotted in recent months incessantly making out at cafes, in the middle of the ocean and even overseas, didn’t exactly hold back when they took the stage at the ceremony on Monday night.

The duet, which is nominated for Best Original Collaboration among other awards, gave the singers plenty of opportunity for bicep-grazing, nose-nuzzling, and hand-holding as they danced around each other on the dimly lit stage.

VIDEO: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello perform Seniorita at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/pCxi2NWGwT — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) August 27, 2019

Mendes, who is also nominated for Artist of the Year, performed his new single “If I Can’t Have You” earlier in the evening, but nothing could hold a candle to the chemistry the two exhibited on stage.

The couple, dubbed Shawmila by fans, have been making waves in recent months as they’ve taken affection to a whole new level, despite denying they were anything more than friends.

Their performance earned mixed results on social media with many celebrating their on-stage debut, while others couldn’t help but poke fun at the over-the-top display.

Me after watching Shawn and Camila #MTVVMAs pic.twitter.com/l4lq7i5WlN — Allison Poehling 🍀 (@allie_poehling) August 27, 2019

LOOK HOW EXCITED JOE JONAS WAS AFTER SHAWN AND CAMILA’S PERFORMANCE. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/dEj7UDaSmm — Jonas News. (@JonasConcerts) August 27, 2019

THEY ARE THE CUTEST PEOPLE EVER WE STAN SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO #VMAs pic.twitter.com/AC32qqyQpI — alondra 11 (@shawnsroadtrip) August 27, 2019

shawn mendes after the promo tour for seniorita is over and can finally stop pretending to be dating camila cabello #VMAs pic.twitter.com/8Ghb8Zt9Ao — 🍟 Johnny 🍟 (@ohgodjohnwhy) August 27, 2019

CAN SHAWN AND CAMILA WIN THE AWARD ALREADY SO THEY CAN BREAK UP pic.twitter.com/pHd6NpIQ4G — 💸 (@kalaeyalashe) August 27, 2019