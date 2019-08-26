Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Do The Absolute Most With Steamy VMAs Performance

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello brought their PDA-packed love affair to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, whether we liked it or not, with a steamy performance of their hit duet “Señorita.”
The singers, who’ve been spotted in recent months incessantly making out at cafes, in the middle of the ocean and even overseas, didn’t exactly hold back when they took the stage at the ceremony on Monday night.
The duet, which is nominated for Best Original Collaboration among other awards, gave the singers plenty of opportunity for bicep-grazing, nose-nuzzling, and hand-holding as they danced around each other on the dimly lit stage.
Mendes, who is also nominated for Artist of the Year, performed his new single “If I Can’t Have You” earlier in the evening, but nothing could hold a candle to the chemistry the two exhibited on stage.
The couple, dubbed Shawmila by fans, have been making waves in recent months as they’ve taken affection to a whole new level, despite denying they were anything more than friends.
Their performance earned mixed results on social media with many celebrating their on-stage debut, while others couldn’t help but poke fun at the over-the-top display.