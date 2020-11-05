Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's New Puppy Is Here To Cheer Up America

The domestic bliss that singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have found just got cuter.

The two got a puppy, and Cabello on Wednesday hailed the dog’s arrival.

“During uncertain times like this we need a reminder that sweet miracle things like puppies exist in the world too,” the “Havana” singer wrote on Instagram with a video of Mendes cuddling Tarzan in a blanket.

Mendes, whose “Wonder” album drops next month, posted pics and videos of Tarzan a day earlier. But Cabello also delivered a message of hope in the turbulent aftermath of Election Day.

“WE are the ones responsible for building the world we want to live in. the fight for BEING the society we want to see,” she wrote. “That continues after this outcome is decided. This is what I’m telling myself to soothe myself right now because it’s the only thing we actually can control. love you guys and Tarzan sends a big puppy lick.”

Last week, Mendes described life with Cabello since they holed up together at her house in Miami during the pandemic.

“When I got here, it was like the beginning of the album process and I was like in a full panic state,” he said. “I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to make music. This is going to be impossible.’

“But like a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning, you start doing laundry and taking dogs for walks, and you like have a coffee mug that you use the same one every day, and it just becomes like really nice,” he said.

