Shawn Mendes Describes 'Abnormal' Change In Life With Camila Cabello

“When I got here, it was like the beginning of the album process and I was like in a full panic state,” he said. “I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to make music. This is going to be impossible.’

“But like a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning, you start doing laundry and taking dogs for walks, and you like have a coffee mug that you use the same one every day, and it just becomes like really nice,” he continued.

Mendes said the stability might sound “normal for everyone else” but was “very abnormal” for him because he has basically lived in hotel rooms since he was 15.

Mendes credited Cabello for helping him stick with his artistic mission, too. As he often does, he said he worried midway through the project that it was “garbage.”

It was the moment he needed encouragement to follow through because “it’s gonna turn out.”

“I probably would have been discouraged enough to move into a different world sonically if I didn’t have her kind of backing me the whole time, so I’m thankful for that,” he said.