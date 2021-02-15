Shawn Mendes Kisses Camila Cabello's Big Toe For Valentine's Day

Who knew the toe was his jam?
Some fans on Twitter tried to make Shawn Mendes look like a heel for kissing girlfriend Camila Cabello’s foot in a Valentine’s Day Instagram on Sunday.
It was her big toe to be specific. “I kiss your foot cuz I love you @camila_cabello,” he wrote.
The “Señorita” singers got cheeky a while back, licking each other’s faces in a video to respond to internet chatter that they kissed like fish.
But the tootsie smooch took it to another level, inviting some arch replies on social media:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter