Shawn Mendes Kisses Camila Cabello's Big Toe For Valentine's Day

Who knew the toe was his jam?

Some fans on Twitter tried to make Shawn Mendes look like a heel for kissing girlfriend Camila Cabello’s foot in a Valentine’s Day Instagram on Sunday.

It was her big toe to be specific. “I kiss your foot cuz I love you @camila_cabello,” he wrote.

The “Señorita” singers got cheeky a while back, licking each other’s faces in a video to respond to internet chatter that they kissed like fish.

But the tootsie smooch took it to another level, inviting some arch replies on social media:

what is joe biden's plan to stop shawn mendes pic.twitter.com/b19t2lQKUm — amy 👺 (@amylizmcmullen) February 14, 2021

i was sucking on toes before Shawn Mendes made it cool — Oscar (@oscar_guerra21) February 15, 2021

Can never listen to STITCHES or THERE'S NOTHING HOLDIN ME BACK again now that Shawn Mendes has outed himself as a foot guy — Christian (@LivChristianLiv) February 15, 2021

i can't sleep so i went on twitter just to find out shawn mendes has a foot fetish!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/VsD2gNYbqz — ✨Kate's in love with Twinkle✨ (@kuddly_kate) February 15, 2021

shawn mendes is the foot fetish representation we need — amanda 🟥 #IStandWhenIShit (@enayessa) February 15, 2021

CW Shawn Mendes, Camilla cabello



do they have some weird goal to be the weirdest/grossest straight couple alive?? bc it sure as fuck looks that way — piss (@stoIenteeth) February 15, 2021

Now why the fuck is shawn mendes posting pictures of him kissing camila’s foot-

what. the. fuck. pic.twitter.com/zEoAW6hkGd — owen 🐇 | h0rny era (@RodeoClownzz) February 15, 2021