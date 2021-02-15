ENTERTAINMENT

Shawn Mendes Kisses Camila Cabello's Big Toe For Valentine's Day

Mendes "is the foot fetish representation we need," one person wrote on Twitter.

Who knew the toe was his jam?

Some fans on Twitter tried to make Shawn Mendes look like a heel for kissing girlfriend Camila Cabello’s foot in a Valentine’s Day Instagram on Sunday.

It was her big toe to be specific. “I kiss your foot cuz I love you @camila_cabello,” he wrote.

The “Señorita” singers got cheeky a while back, licking each other’s faces in a video to respond to internet chatter that they kissed like fish.

But the tootsie smooch took it to another level, inviting some arch replies on social media:

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Entertainment Valentine's Day Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes