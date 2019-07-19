Shay Mitchell Opens Up About Being 'Completely Blindsided' By Miscarriage

Shay Mitchell opened up to fans about having a miscarriage in 2018 and why she chose to reveal it now, on the heels of announcing she’s having a baby.

“I chose to hold on until I announced because of the first time. It didn’t go as I had hoped for and it was extremely difficult. The first time that I was pregnant last year, Matte and I hadn’t been planning, but it happened and we were really excited about it,” said Mitchell in the emotional first episode of her YouTube series “Almost Ready.”

“I was like 14 weeks. At that point, I had no idea the percentage of miscarriages. When it happened, I was just completely blindsided by it.”

The “Pretty Little Liars” star, who is expecting her first child with partner Matte Babel, announced her pregnancy on social media in June.

She went on to say in the video posted this week that she hasn’t forgotten the pain of that experience or the doctor visits, so it’s changed how she’s processing this pregnancy.

“Of course I’m super happy, but I still feel for that one that I lost,” she said, before acknowledging that other women she knows have “gone through a way harder journey.”

“It’s just really tough because you feel broken, as a woman, and that is not a great feeling,” said the 32-year-old of the miscarriage.

Mitchell also noted that she hasn’t touched the room she and Babel have for the baby because of the miscarriage.

“I just want to wait it out, I want to get to as late as possible and then I’ll do this,” she said.

The emotions shared by the “You” star have resonated with many fans on social media:

Shay Mitchell opening up about her first pregnancy and how she had a miscarriage broke my heart, I hope I never ever have to go through the pain of losing a child that I’m expecting. — Jess 🌺 (@Jess_Bitchacho) July 19, 2019

omg shay mitchell had a miscarriage before this current pregnancy...i’m so heartbroken for her. she still has the first babies photos & checkup videos on her iphone. my soul is crying for you shay. 🖤 — ♡♡♡ 𝓲𝓷 𝓶𝔂 𝓱𝓮𝓪𝓭 ♡♡♡ (@coffeecutie_) July 18, 2019

just learned that shay mitchell had a miscarriage and my heart hurts — a (@alexluvslauren) July 18, 2019

watching shay mitchell talk about how lonely being pregnant is when you’re trying to keep it a secret and then also talking about having a miscarriage made me so sad man i send her all my love — taylor ann ✨• lover (@wonderlandyears) July 17, 2019

last year, shay mitchell revealed she had a miscarriage. today, she announced she’s pregnant. i’m so emotional right now. pic.twitter.com/RWh5TsJoBf — Ron Rubin (@ronaldrubin) June 28, 2019