The 'She-Hulk' Trailer Is Out, And It's All The Rage

The “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” trailer is a green and guilty pleasure. (Watch the video below.)

The Marvel superhero series will begin streaming on Disney+ on Aug. 17 but clearly the interest is already high. More than 11 million viewers clicked on Marvel’s YouTube channel preview since it dropped on Tuesday.

Tatiana Maslany plays a lawyer turned She-Hulk who’s quick with a quip and kicks butt when she’s ticked.

“You’ll like her when she’s angry,” Marvel’s tagline reads.

Her transformation comes courtesy of her cousin and original Hulk, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who tells her that the metamorphosis is triggered by “anger and fear.”

“Those are like the baseline for any woman existing,” she cracks.

She-Hulk bulks up on the one-liners, telling some companions, “Oh, I’m not a superhero. That is for billionaires and narcissists and adult orphans for some reason.”

One guy she meets on a dating app gets carried away ― by She-Hulk herself.