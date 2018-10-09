Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
13 Of The Best Sheer Lipsticks And Balms For Everyday Wear

Whether you're low maintenance or just like the natural look, sheer lipsticks are great.
By Julia Brucculieri
10/09/2018 05:45am ET
Cavan Images via Getty Images

We’re all for a bright, bold lipstick, but sometimes all you want is a hint of color ― that “just kissed” look without (necessarily) having kissed anyone.

That’s where sheer lipstick comes in. It’s basically a hybrid between regular lipstick, lip stain and balm that delivers just the right amount color (which you can layer depending on your mood) and the benefits of each respective product. For instance, it often comes in a handy stick format, like lipstick, offers sheer color similar to a stain and feels hydrating like a balm.

If you’re low maintenance when it comes to makeup, or you lean toward more natural looks, sheer lipsticks are a great option for everyday wear. They easily enhance your natural lip color without making you look too done up, and there’s much less risk of creating a harsh, uneven outline. (If you are one of those people who can apply lipstick perfectly every time, we salute and envy you.)

Check out 13 of our favorite sheer lipsticks and balms below. We highly recommend storing them in purses and coat pockets so you have one on hand for any occasion:

1
Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Lip Balm
Pat McGrath
Pat McGrath Lip Fetish lip balm (seen here in Flesh 3); available in 14 shades, $38
2
Marc Jacobs Enamored Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Enamored hydrating lip gloss stick (seen here in Candy Bling); available in four shades, $28
3
Sephora Melting Lip Clicks
Sephora
Sephora Melting lip clicks (seen here in Cotton Candy)﻿; available in five shades, $14
4
Glossier Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick
Glossier
Glossier Generation G sheer matte lipstick (pictured here in Jam); available in six shades, $18
5
Isoi Bulgarian Rose Lip Treatment Balm
Amazon
Isoi Bulgarian Rose lip treatment balm (seen here in red); available in two shades, $22.90
6
Clinique Almost Lipstick
Clinique
Clinique Almost Lipstick (pictured here in Black Honey); available in two colors, $18.50
7
Chapstick Total Hydration
Chapstick
Chapstick Total Hydration tinted balm (seen here in Hello Bordeaux); available in seven colors, $3.19
8
Jane Iredale Just Kissed Cheek And Lip Balm
Jane Iredale
Jane Iredale Just Kissed cheek and lip balm (seen here in Forever Pink); available in three colors, $25
9
Laura Mercier Sheer Lip Color
Laura Mercier
Laura Mercier sheer lip color (seen here in Sheer Peach Pink); available in three colors, $26
10
Savannah Bee Company
Savannah Bee Company
Savannah Bee Company beeswax lip tint (seen here in Blackberry Shimmer)﻿; available in three shades, $5
11
Revlon Colorburst Balm Stain
Target
Revlon Colorburst balm stain lip pencil (pictured here in Romantic); available in 13 shades, $5.10
12
Chanel Rouge Coco Shine Hydrating Sheer Lipshine
Barney's
Chanel Rouge Coco Shine hydrating sheer lipshine (seen here in 54 Boy); available in 27 shades, $37
13
Fresh Sugar Rosé Tinted Lip Treatment
Fresh
Fresh Sugar Rosé tinted lip treatment (seen here in Rose); available in 17 shades, $24
