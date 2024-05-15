Depending on where you live, you’ve either fully transitioned to warm summer weather or are still experiencing a bit of back-and-forth between sunny skies and dreary days, making it challenging to know how to dress. Luckily, there’s one adorable style trend that you can participate in regardless of what happens with the elements. It will help you feel like your most cheerful spring self and couldn’t be easier to pull off — all you need are a pair of sweet sheer socks.

No matter what you’re wearing, the addition of cute sheer socks will give your look a subtle springy glow-up. It can help you feel like you’re embracing the changing seasons and, best of all, this easy trend won’t break the bank. It’s suitable for folks of all ages with a wide range of style aesthetics.

Depending on the styling, these socks are shockingly more wearable than you might think. Wear them with trousers and loafers to the office for an inconspicuous hint of flair or help them stand out a bit more by pairing them with a swingy skirt and your favorite flats. Keep reading to take a look at 13 of our favorite sheer sock options.