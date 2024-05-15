ShoppingStyleClothingsocks

Sheer Socks Are The Spring Accessory You Never Knew You Needed

This sweet trend is much more wearable than you might think.
Depending on where you live, you’ve either fully transitioned to warm summer weather or are still experiencing a bit of back-and-forth between sunny skies and dreary days, making it challenging to know how to dress. Luckily, there’s one adorable style trend that you can participate in regardless of what happens with the elements. It will help you feel like your most cheerful spring self and couldn’t be easier to pull off — all you need are a pair of sweet sheer socks.

No matter what you’re wearing, the addition of cute sheer socks will give your look a subtle springy glow-up. It can help you feel like you’re embracing the changing seasons and, best of all, this easy trend won’t break the bank. It’s suitable for folks of all ages with a wide range of style aesthetics.

Depending on the styling, these socks are shockingly more wearable than you might think. Wear them with trousers and loafers to the office for an inconspicuous hint of flair or help them stand out a bit more by pairing them with a swingy skirt and your favorite flats. Keep reading to take a look at 13 of our favorite sheer sock options.

1
Calzedonia
Calzedonia classic pattern socks
Available in three colors, these sophisticated Calzedonia sweeties are an easy entry point for anyone who might be slightly reluctant to embrace the sheer sock trend. The polka dot pattern is perfect for spring, while the softly ruffled trim adds a fresh hint of softness without feeling childish.
$5 at Calzedonia
2
Ban.do
Hansel from Basel pop sheer short crew socks
If you're into a flower motif but prefer something a bit more subtle then this elegant pair is a perfect substitute. It has a roll-top crew sock design with simple floral detailing and is part of Hansel From Basel's Made in Japan series. These socks are as high-quality as they are adorable.
$25 at Ban.do (regularly $32)
3
Target
A New Day floral print sheer anklet socks with a ruffle
If you're a ruffle-lover, look no further than these soft, stretchy floral socks at Target. They feature a hint of spandex to make them extra comfy and banded cuffs so they stay up. They're reminiscent of ones I wore as a kid and majorly tap into that sweet nostalgia without looking overtly childish.


$8 at Target
4
Anthropologie
Anthropologie set of two sheer socks
Available in five color and pattern combinations, these adorable socks are sure to bring a smile to your face every time you pop them on.
$20 at Anthropologie
5
Amazon
Yomutiur thin transparent socks five-pack
Get some major bang for your buck with this five-pack of devastatingly chic sheer socks. They feature a delightful floral scene in different colors but are available in a few different options.
$14.99 at Amazon
6
Sheertex
Sheertex Super Sheer Rip-Resist knee high socks
You might be surprised to find just how often you're reaching for these sheer knee-high socks. I have a pair and am constantly wearing them with nice shorts or swingy skirts. They aren't overly schoolgirl but add a flash of unexpected cheekiness to any look. And since these are Sheertex, you know they're going to stand the test of time.
$22 at Sheertex (regularly $29)
7
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters lettuce-edge pointelle crew sock
These pointelle cuties are another great option for someone who wants to quietly tip-toe into the sheer sock trend. They're effortlessly frilly and feminine with a timeless pointelle design that will never go out of style. They're available in five neutral hues, so you can snag the ones that best fit your everyday style.
$10 at Urban Outfitters
8
J.Crew
J.Crew Sheer plaid ankle socks three-pack
Lovers of argyle and plaid need not skip out on this trend! These J.Crew socks give us grandpa-chic with a lighthearted spring twist. Available in sets of three, they're surprisingly neutral and low-key.
$16.50+ at J.Crew (regularly $34.50)
9
Etsy
Etsy tulle striped socks
These socks from Etsy seller GrenchinuStudio are available in four colors. Made with a nylon-blend tulle-style fabrication, they look like a gauzy dream. Reviewers pointed out that despite the delicate construction and design, they're high-quality and well-made, which makes the under $6 price per pair thrillingly reasonable.

$5.13 at Etsy
10
Nordstrom
Pretty Polly lemon ankle socks
Channel summer with these sheer anklet socks featuring a lovely lemon pattern. They have a reinforced toe that makes them long-lasting and durable while the sweet aesthetic makes them a must in a springy sartorial repertoire.

$14 at Nordstrom
11
Target
Lechery matte silky sheer socks
These surprisingly luxurious socks are a good option for those who prefer a low-profile ankle sock. Their silky smooth fabric aims to be incredibly comfortable, sweat-resistant and high-quality, similar to the equivalent of a much more expensive pair of hosiery. They're available in black and tan.
$4.99 at Target (regularly $9.99)
12
Nordstrom
Lechery fishnet crew socks two-pack
Before you dismiss these goth-adjacent fishnet socks, hear me out. They are just the right amount of edgy without feeling forced or costume-y and have a whiff of vintage 1930s chic to them as well.
$24.99 at Nordstrom
13
Free People
Free People farmers market sheer socks
While the price point of these Free People socks is a bit higher than the other options in this list, we couldn't resist this fun fruit and veggie embroidery. It's a cheeky play on the everyday crew sock and can add whimsy to any outfit without looking like a costume.
$34 at Free People
