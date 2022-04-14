If you’re looking to upgrade your hosiery collection with some stellar tights that’ll last a long time, now’s your chance. For the first time ever, Sheertex is having a huge warehouse sale from April 14-30, and you can get select items on the site for up to 65% off. Included in the sale are tights, of course, which come in various colors and patterns, and thigh-highs perfect for your seasonal transition wardrobe.

Sheertex is known for its claim that the brand’s tights are “unbreakable.” They’re made of a special proprietary knit fiber that resists the dreadful rips and tears normal tights usually suffer, and several of our editors can vouch for the fiber’s effectiveness.

Size options range from XS to 3XL and you can even buy multiple tights in a two-pack or three-pack. Their “nude” products are indeed nude for multiple skin tones, including medium brown and deep brown.

Check out some of the standout items from the sale below and shop the entire warehouse sale here.