Sheertex Warehouse Sale: Get Up To 65% Off Tights And Thigh-Highs

Wondering if Sheertex is worth it? The answer is yes, and now's the time to stock up on sheer tights, shaping tights and classic thigh-highs.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

Sheertex's <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=44918&u1=sheertexwarehousesale-KristenAdaway-041322-6256cbcfe4b052d2bd5cc95e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sheertex.com%2Fcollections%2Fwarehouse-sale%2Fproducts%2Fshaping-semi-sheer-luxury-tights" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="colorful shaping luxury semi-sheer tights" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6256cbcfe4b052d2bd5cc95e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=44918&u1=sheertexwarehousesale-KristenAdaway-041322-6256cbcfe4b052d2bd5cc95e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sheertex.com%2Fcollections%2Fwarehouse-sale%2Fproducts%2Fshaping-semi-sheer-luxury-tights" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">colorful shaping luxury semi-sheer tights</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=44918&u1=sheertexwarehousesale-KristenAdaway-041322-6256cbcfe4b052d2bd5cc95e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sheertex.com%2Fcollections%2Fwarehouse-sale%2Fproducts%2Flatticed-thigh-high-semi-opaque-tights" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="latticed classic semi-opaque thigh-highs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6256cbcfe4b052d2bd5cc95e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=44918&u1=sheertexwarehousesale-KristenAdaway-041322-6256cbcfe4b052d2bd5cc95e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sheertex.com%2Fcollections%2Fwarehouse-sale%2Fproducts%2Flatticed-thigh-high-semi-opaque-tights" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">latticed classic semi-opaque thigh-highs</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=44918&u1=sheertexwarehousesale-KristenAdaway-041322-6256cbcfe4b052d2bd5cc95e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sheertex.com%2Fcollections%2Fwarehouse-sale%2Fproducts%2Fnude-classic-sheer-tights" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="nude sheer tights" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6256cbcfe4b052d2bd5cc95e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=44918&u1=sheertexwarehousesale-KristenAdaway-041322-6256cbcfe4b052d2bd5cc95e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sheertex.com%2Fcollections%2Fwarehouse-sale%2Fproducts%2Fnude-classic-sheer-tights" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">nude sheer tights</a>.
Sheertex
Sheertex's colorful shaping luxury semi-sheer tights, latticed classic semi-opaque thigh-highs and nude sheer tights.

If you’re looking to upgrade your hosiery collection with some stellar tights that’ll last a long time, now’s your chance. For the first time ever, Sheertex is having a huge warehouse sale from April 14-30, and you can get select items on the site for up to 65% off. Included in the sale are tights, of course, which come in various colors and patterns, and thigh-highs perfect for your seasonal transition wardrobe.

Sheertex is known for its claim that the brand’s tights are “unbreakable.” They’re made of a special proprietary knit fiber that resists the dreadful rips and tears normal tights usually suffer, and several of our editors can vouch for the fiber’s effectiveness.

Size options range from XS to 3XL and you can even buy multiple tights in a two-pack or three-pack. Their “nude” products are indeed nude for multiple skin tones, including medium brown and deep brown.

Check out some of the standout items from the sale below and shop the entire warehouse sale here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Sheertex
Nude shaping sheer tights
These control tights come in six colors that are designed to adapt to your skin tone: light, light medium, medium, light brown, medium brown and deep brown. They're also made with cooling, fast-drying and anti-chafing technology.
Get them at Sheertex for $35 (regularly $99).
Sheertex
Nude sheer tights
For non-control tights, opt for these, which also come in the same six nude colors as the shaping tights. These are Sheertex's best-selling classic tights, and they're made using an ultra-strong polymer that's also used in ballistics and climbing equipment. In other words, they're certainly built to last.
Get them at Sheertex for $35 (regularly $99).
Sheertex
Latticed classic semi-opaque thigh-highs
Let's get into the prints, shall we? These black thigh-highs come in a stylish latticed pattern and are lined at the top with silicone stay-ups to make sure they remain in place.
Get them at Sheertex for $30 (regularly $59).
Sheertex
Chevron classic sheer thigh-highs
The chevron pattern makes an appearance in these sheer black thigh-highs which also come with silicone stay-ups so you don't have to worry about frequent adjustments.
Get them at Sheertex for $30 (regularly $59).
Sheertex
Colorful shaping luxury semi-sheer tights
Add a splash of color to your wardrobe with these vibrant, colorful shaping tights. They come in gold, rose gold and glacier blue.
Get them at Sheertex for $35 (regularly $89).
